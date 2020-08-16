PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04), Zacks Earnings Dates reports. PaySign had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 46.30%.

Shares of PAYS stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.06. 3,803,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.52 million, a P/E ratio of 57.57 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93. PaySign has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $17.46.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of PaySign in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PaySign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

