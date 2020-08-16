PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the March 15th total of 72,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of PDS Biotechnology stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $2.79. 1,350,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,512. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 3.23. PDS Biotechnology has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $6.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $4.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.45 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.94.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 604.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32,950 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops multifunctional immunotherapeutic products. The company develops products to treat early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers.

