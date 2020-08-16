PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.0% of First National Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First National Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in PepsiCo by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 93,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 40,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 51.4% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 57,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after buying an additional 19,397 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 41,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,881.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,450,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,681,416. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.67 and a 200 day moving average of $133.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra increased their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.