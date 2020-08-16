Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PPIH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PPIH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the January 31st total of 10,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of PPIH traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.96. 26,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,307. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.40. Perma-Pipe International has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average is $6.69.
Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.74 million during the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 4.66%.
About Perma-Pipe International
Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.
