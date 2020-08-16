Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PPIH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PPIH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the January 31st total of 10,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of PPIH traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.96. 26,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,307. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.40. Perma-Pipe International has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average is $6.69.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.74 million during the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 4.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,599,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 12.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 275,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 29,965 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 33.3% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 60,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

