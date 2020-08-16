PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) Short Interest Up 19.2% in January

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/S from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Get PETROLEO BRASIL/S alerts:

PBR.A stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.36. 2,389,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,041,548. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average is $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.21. PETROLEO BRASIL/S has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $15.66.

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. PETROLEO BRASIL/S had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 8.89%.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%.

PETROLEO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.