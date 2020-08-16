Phillips 66 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th.

Phillips 66 has raised its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Phillips 66 has a payout ratio of 295.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Phillips 66 to earn $5.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.8%.

NYSE PSX opened at $63.66 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.98, a PEG ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.43 per share, with a total value of $102,645.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $233,425 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSX. Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

