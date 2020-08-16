Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) is Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,404 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises 4.5% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Frisch Financial Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $9,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 505.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 15,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period.

BOND traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.33. The stock had a trading volume of 162,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,624. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $100.31 and a twelve month high of $114.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.90.

