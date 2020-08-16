Pirate Chain Price Up 32.9% Over Last 7 Days (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 32.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $8.68 million and $29,575.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00160183 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.65 or 0.01855725 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00199406 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000948 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000236 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00128896 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain launched on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 164,814,207 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

