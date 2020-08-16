Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) Shares Sold by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,255 shares during the period. Pretium Resources accounts for approximately 1.8% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Pretium Resources worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pretium Resources by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVG stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.79. 1,377,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37. Pretium Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $13.83.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $166.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PVG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their target price on Pretium Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Pretium Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Pretium Resources from $10.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pretium Resources from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pretium Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.36.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

