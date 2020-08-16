PRIZM (PZM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.96 Million

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $22.96 million and approximately $150,028.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PRIZM has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,890.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.19 or 0.02583530 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000843 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.21 or 0.00640949 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00008892 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,987,536,285 coins. The official website for PRIZM is en.prizm.club . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PRIZM

PRIZM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

