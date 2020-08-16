Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Short Interest Update

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the December 31st total of 4,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

PGR traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.97. 1,714,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433,113. Progressive has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $91.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PGR. Argus lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Progressive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.15.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $252,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $1,117,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,882,733.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,221. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Progressive by 3.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Progressive by 234.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 294,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,601,000 after buying an additional 206,407 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 7,383.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 14,767 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Progressive by 15.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 119,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after buying an additional 16,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,038,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,447,841,000 after buying an additional 733,212 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

