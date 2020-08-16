Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,311,100 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the December 31st total of 1,134,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,111.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PBSFF remained flat at $$10.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average is $11.38. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $16.07.

About Prosiebensat 1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

