Proton Token (PTT) Market Cap Hits $447,890.11

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Proton Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton Token has a market capitalization of $447,890.11 and $86,665.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Proton Token has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00040606 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $693.94 or 0.05836146 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00015869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00049818 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003293 BTC.

About Proton Token

Proton Token (PTT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2018. Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,286,575,359 tokens. Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global . Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global and its Facebook page is accessible here

Proton Token Token Trading

Proton Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

