Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pulse Biosciences’ earnings. Pulse Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.63) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pulse Biosciences.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLSE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright raised shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of Pulse Biosciences stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,511. Pulse Biosciences has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The company has a market cap of $221.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In related news, Director Maky Zanganeh purchased 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $55,729.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 10.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

