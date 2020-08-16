QCash (QC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $552.98 Million

QCash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. QCash has a total market capitalization of $66.75 million and approximately $552.98 million worth of QCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QCash token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QCash has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008482 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00158515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.99 or 0.01851167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00200345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000917 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00129546 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000165 BTC.

QCash Profile

QCash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. The official website for QCash is www.zb.cn

Buying and Selling QCash

QCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QCash directly using U.S. dollars.

