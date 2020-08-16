QuadrantProtocol Market Cap Tops $1.52 Million (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $29,118.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. Over the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00160183 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.65 or 0.01855725 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00199406 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000948 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000236 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00128896 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,025,330 tokens. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

