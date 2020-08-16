Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Quest Diagnostics worth $18,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 19,949 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 35.3% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 412,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,124,000 after acquiring an additional 107,735 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 192,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 35.9% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 18,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DGX traded down $1.74 on Friday, reaching $120.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,687. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.61. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $131.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $87.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.78.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

