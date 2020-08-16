ReddCoin Market Capitalization Tops $37.54 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $37.54 million and approximately $161,060.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, Bisq and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00052115 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.84 or 0.00792527 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $202.67 or 0.01711687 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11,890.36 or 1.00420850 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00012402 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00144237 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007104 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00085260 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bleutrade, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Crex24, Bisq, C-Patex, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.