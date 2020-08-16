Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Repsol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYY traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72. Repsol has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $17.33.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

