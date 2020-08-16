Retirement Planning Group Has $2.39 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Retirement Planning Group cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Retirement Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 466,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,572,000 after buying an additional 227,270 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 280,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after buying an additional 25,919 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 779,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,004,000 after buying an additional 331,715 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 479.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 86,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 71,750 shares during the period.

VEA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.67. 8,767,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,908,008. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $44.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.20.

