Retirement Planning Group Invests $580,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,593,000 after purchasing an additional 41,051,664 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,739 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,714,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,705 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 46,712,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,282 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,625,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618,162 shares during the period.

IEFA traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.02. 7,309,208 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.50. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

