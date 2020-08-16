Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Rockwell Automation worth $13,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ROK traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.05. 308,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,733. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $238.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.63.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,276.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total value of $1,358,272.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,714,850.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,832 shares of company stock valued at $8,888,248 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. G.Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.59.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

