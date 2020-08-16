Safe (SAFE) Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last Week

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last week, Safe has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00002799 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinEgg and DragonEX. Safe has a market capitalization of $6.93 million and approximately $70,527.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004625 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000061 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, ZB.COM and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

