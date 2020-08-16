SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Up 34.6% in May

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the April 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SGPYY traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $39.06. 1,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,025. SAGE GRP PLC/GDR has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $41.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.61.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

