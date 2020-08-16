salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 99.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,413 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,374 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises about 0.9% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $24,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 240,223 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,070,000 after buying an additional 84,602 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 15.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,023 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 64.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. OTR Global cut shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.21.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $193.46. 2,821,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,556,422. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.09 and a 200 day moving average of $174.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1,074.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $209.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,175.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $1,743,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 720,907 shares of company stock valued at $135,571,598. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

