San Miguel Corporation (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Short Interest Down 12.5% in March

San Miguel Corporation (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the February 27th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of San Miguel stock remained flat at $$11.50 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 172 shares, compared to its average volume of 930. San Miguel has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $18.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised San Miguel from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

Jollibee Foods Corporation, doing business as Jollibee, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, Pho24, Hard Rock Cafe, Dunkin' Donuts, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Panda Express, and Tortas Frontera names.

