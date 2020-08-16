Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,947 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $11,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 47,086,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,149,000 after buying an additional 3,967,579 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc now owns 75,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 436,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after acquiring an additional 30,201 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.85. 1,773,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,136,974. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average is $29.27. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

