Shaker Financial Services LLC Acquires 92,609 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 92.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 193,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,609 shares during the period. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust comprises approximately 1.9% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 68.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 140,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE GDV traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.21. 159,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,066. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $22.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

