Shaker Financial Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in EATON VANCE SHO/COM (NYSE:EVG)

Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EATON VANCE SHO/COM (NYSE:EVG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 72,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in EATON VANCE SHO/COM by 55.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 733,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,012,000 after acquiring an additional 261,666 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EATON VANCE SHO/COM by 126.5% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 327,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 182,907 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in EATON VANCE SHO/COM in the first quarter worth about $1,012,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in EATON VANCE SHO/COM in the first quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in EATON VANCE SHO/COM in the second quarter worth about $385,000.

NYSE EVG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,053. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66. EATON VANCE SHO/COM has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st.

EATON VANCE SHO/COM Profile

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

