Shaker Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 340,191 Putnam Master Int. Income (NYSE:PIM)

Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Master Int. Income (NYSE:PIM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 340,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Putnam Master Int. Income by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Putnam Master Int. Income in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Putnam Master Int. Income in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Putnam Master Int. Income by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Int. Income by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PIM stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,586. Putnam Master Int. Income has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $4.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd.

Putnam Master Int. Income Company Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

