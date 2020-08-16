Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $3.52 Million Stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) by 309.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,836 shares during the quarter. Boulder Growth & Income Fund makes up 1.9% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned 0.36% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIF. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the second quarter worth $228,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 97.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 797,082 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 393,955 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 21.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,025 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 664,842 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 24,529 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

BIF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 315,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,609. Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%.

In related news, major shareholder Lola Brown Trust 1B sold 906,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $8,652,760.92. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

