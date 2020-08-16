Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $945,000 Position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI)

Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) by 702.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,377 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEI. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 17,375 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Matisse Capital grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 623,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 406,008 shares during the last quarter.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.65. 6,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,085. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $9.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.