Shaker Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN)

Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,980 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 817,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 106,034 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 301,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 40,846 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000.

Shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.07. The stock had a trading volume of 41,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,366. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $6.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.72.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

