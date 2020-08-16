Shaker Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IID)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IID) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,394 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IID. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd by 90.1% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 295,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 139,863 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd by 44.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 231,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 71,532 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd by 211.7% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 27,149 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd by 24.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 26,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd by 23.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 134,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 25,806 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 19,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,986. Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd.

Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd Profile

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, excluding the United States.

