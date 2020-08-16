Shaker Financial Services LLC Purchases 15,790 Shares of China Fund Inc (NYSE:CHN)

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of China Fund Inc (NYSE:CHN) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in China Fund were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHN. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in China Fund by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,509,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,831,000 after acquiring an additional 185,052 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in China Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 987,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,227,000 after acquiring an additional 97,949 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its position in China Fund by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 46,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in China Fund by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in China Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CHN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.06. 1,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,549. China Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.15.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

