Shaker Financial Services LLC Purchases 36,355 Shares of TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT (NYSE:TEAF)

Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT (NYSE:TEAF) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,355 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEAF. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT during the 1st quarter worth about $3,345,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT during the first quarter worth $1,880,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT by 21.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 76,927 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT by 307.6% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 56,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 42,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT during the first quarter worth $422,000.

Get TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT alerts:

Shares of TEAF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.33. 1,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,740. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04. TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $17.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th.

TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT Profile

There is no company description available for Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.