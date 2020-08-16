Shaker Financial Services LLC Purchases 5,810 Shares of Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND)

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Sprott Focus Trust comprises 1.9% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned 2.00% of Sprott Focus Trust worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 21.8% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 21,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 18.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the second quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. 19.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George bought 30,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $183,282.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FUND traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.38. 37,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,757. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00. Sprott Focus Trust has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $7.49.

