Shaker Financial Services LLC Purchases 82,261 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII)

Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,261 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd comprises about 1.2% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000.

Shares of NYSE:CII traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $15.62. 95,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,824. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.71. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $17.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

