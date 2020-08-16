Shaker Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 186,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust makes up 1.5% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIT. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 9,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period.

NYSE BIT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,910. Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%.

About Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

