Shaker Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,945 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 18,589 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 23,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 7,134 shares during the period. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 255.2% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 378,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 272,070 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

Shares of ARDC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 90,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,574. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $15.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

In other news, CEO Seth J. Brufsky acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.