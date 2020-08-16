Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 51,477 Shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI)

Shaker Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,477 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHI. Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 15,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

Get John Hancock Investors Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE JHI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.26. 690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,767. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.16. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $18.48.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.