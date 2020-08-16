SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 42.91%. SharpSpring updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:SHSP opened at $9.97 on Friday. SharpSpring has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $13.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $103.42 million, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHSP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on SharpSpring from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of SharpSpring in a report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on SharpSpring from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SharpSpring from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

