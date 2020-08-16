Short Interest in Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) Expands By 23.1%

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the January 15th total of 24,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 133,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 29,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,421. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 75.64%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

