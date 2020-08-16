Short Interest in Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Declines By 20.0%

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,900 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 191,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 241,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CODI stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 128,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,057. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.78. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.64.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $333.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.17 million. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CODI. ValuEngine cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Diversified currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other news, insider Elias Sabo bought 21,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $354,889.08. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 585,549 shares in the company, valued at $9,591,292.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 172,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,026.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 104,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,845. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 3.8% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 253,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 24.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 104,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 20,594 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 14.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

