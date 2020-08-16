Short Interest in Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Increases By 18.4%

Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 872,100 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 736,700 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 469,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enservco in a report on Monday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,067,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789,080. Enservco has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.39.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.