Short Interest in EXXARO RESOURCE/S (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) Declines By 20.0%

EXXARO RESOURCE/S (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXXAY. ValuEngine raised shares of EXXARO RESOURCE/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Renaissance Capital raised shares of EXXARO RESOURCE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of EXXAY remained flat at $$8.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EXXARO RESOURCE/S has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $9.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.21.

Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, renewable energy, and residual base metal businesses in South Africa, Europe, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Coal; Ferrous; Energy; and Other segments. It produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms.

