Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Rises By 18.8%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QQXT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $739,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,813,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after buying an additional 50,716 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.28. The company had a trading volume of 573 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,775. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund has a 12-month low of $41.89 and a 12-month high of $67.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.72.

