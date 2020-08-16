Short Interest in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Expands By 18.8%

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,300 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the December 31st total of 299,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NYSE:GTY traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.80. The stock had a trading volume of 94,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,167. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average is $27.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $33.75.
Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $36.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 34.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Getty Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Getty Realty
