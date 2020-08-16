Short Interest in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Expands By 18.8%

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,300 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the December 31st total of 299,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:GTY traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.80. The stock had a trading volume of 94,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,167. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average is $27.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $33.75.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $36.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 34.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 86.05%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Getty Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

