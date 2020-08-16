Short Interest in Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) Rises By 36.2%

Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the January 15th total of 822,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOGL. TheStreet cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Pareto Securities upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub cut Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter worth $56,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 136.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 19,946 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Golden Ocean Group by 25.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. 16.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.14. 120,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Golden Ocean Group has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $6.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.69.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $77.16 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.