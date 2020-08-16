Short Interest in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) Rises By 18.4%

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,520,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 12,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in GSX Techedu in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in GSX Techedu in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in GSX Techedu in the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in GSX Techedu in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSX Techedu stock traded down $10.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,715,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,899,813. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. GSX Techedu has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $141.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 446.00 and a beta of -0.36.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GSX shares. Citigroup cut GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays cut GSX Techedu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Nomura raised their price target on GSX Techedu from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut GSX Techedu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.28.

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

